Thunder Fall Behind Big, Late Rally Falls Short at Boston

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 20: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on November 20, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell behind by 25 points, trimmed it a two possession game late, but eventually fell short in a 111-105 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday night.

Jayson Tatum had 33 points and former Thunder guard Dennis Schroder had 29 points to lead the Celtics.

The Thunder made 18 three-pointers, but Boston hit 17 from beyond the arc, with Tatum hitting six three-pointers.

OKC had five in double figures, with Luguentz Dort leading the Thunder with 16 points.

Josh Giddey had 15 points, with three three-pointers coming early in the third quarter, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 13 points and Ty Jerome 12.

Boston outshot the Thunder 47 percent to 41 percent.

Former Edmond Santa Fe standout Josh Richardson had six points on a pair of three-pointers, and former OSU star Marcus Smart scored 7 points and had 8 assists.

The Celtics have two other former OKC players, with Enes Kanter scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Al Horford with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder fall to 6-10 and continue their three-game road trip Monday night at Atlanta at 6:30 pm.