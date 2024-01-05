The Oklahoma City Thunder fell behind by 32 points early in the third quarter, then rallied late but fell short in a 124-to-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Nets used 14-0 and 16-3 runs to build a 28-point halftime lead, then led by more than 30 early in the third quarter.

OKC slowly whittled away at the deficit and cut the margin to six points in the final minute, but it was too little, too late, and the Thunder’s five-game winning streak in Brooklyn came to an end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, and OKC eventually outshot the Nets from the field, 54 percent to 45 percent.

All five Thunder starters scored in double figures.

Jalen Williams sparked the comeback and had 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers, the first of which came with 4:55 left in the second quarter and was the first made three of the game for the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren added 17 points, Josh Giddey 13, and Luguentz Dort 12.

The Nets outrebounded OKC 51-36, and hit 14 three-pointers.

The Thunder have lost two in a row to start their four-game road trip, and fell to 23-11 on the season.

OKC plays at Washington Monday at 6:00 pm.