The Milwaukee Bucks went on a decisive 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, then held on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 at FiServ Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

The Bucks were hot early, making eight three-pointers in the first quarter, then went on 27-7 run spanning the two halves and led by as many as 24 points in the third quarter.

After the Thunder cut it down to 10 points early in the fourth, the Bucks got seven of their 9 points in the run from Brook Lopez, including a three-pointer with 7:24 left to take a 106-87 lead.

The Bucks didn’t make another basket the rest of the game, but the Thunder scored just seven more points themselves and Milwaukee improved to 9-0 on the season.

Lopez led the Bucks with 25 points.

He made four of the team’s 17 three-pointers.

Bobby Portis had 12 points and 21 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday had 10 points and 13 assists.

Milwaukee dominated the boards, outrebounding OKC 55-38, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo out nursing a knee injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 18 points, while Josh Giddey had 15 points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was the only other Thunder player in double figures with 12 points.

OKC drops to 4-5 on the season with their second straight loss.

The Thunder finish their two-game road trip at Detroit Monday night at 6:30 pm.