Thunder Fall to Hornets for Fourth Straight Loss

The Charlotte Hornets had seven players score in double figures, and took control with a 16-4 run in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-102 on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Hornets made 15 three-pointers, one fewer than the Thunder, and were just slightly better than OKC from the field at over 44 percent, but the difference was turnovers.

OKC committed 22 of them to just 11 for Charlotte, and the Hornets also outscored the Thunder 22-4 in second chance points.

The game was mostly a single digit difference until late in the third quarter and into the fourth, when the Hornets run built a 17-point lead.

The Thunder were led by two rookies, with both Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski scoring 25 points each.

Pokusevski set a Thunder rookie record with seven made 3-pointers.

Jaylen Hoard had 13 points, while both Tony Bradley and Svi Mykhailiuk scored 12 points.

Jalen McDaniels scored 21 points to lead the Hornets, who improved to 26-24 on the season.

The Thunder have lost four in a row, dropping to 20-31 on the season.

They continue their four-game homestand Thursday night when they host Cleveland at 7:00 pm.