In a game with 10 ties and 17 lead changes, the Los Angeles Lakers used a 10-2 run late in the third quarter to take the lead for good and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-105 on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Lakers shot 52 percent from the field and held OKC to 42 percent, and got 27 points and 15 rebounds from Anthony Davis.

LeBron James added 25 points, with former Sooner star Austin Reaves scoring 15 points.

The Thunder made 15 three-pointers, but shot just 31 percent from beyond the arc.

Jalen Williams had 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, but only other Thunder player was in double figures with Luguentz Dort scoring 11 points.

The Thunder started a four-game road trip against the Lakers and fell to 27-12 on the season.

OKC is back at the same arena Tuesday night to play the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:00 pm.