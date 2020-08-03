Thunder Fall to Nuggets In Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder missed a pair of crucial free throws in the final 1:10 of regulation and lost to the Denver Nuggets 121-113 in overtime in the second of their eight seeding games in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

The Thunder overcame a 10-point first half deficit, and the game was close the rest of the way.

With 1:10 to play, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a jumper and drew a foul to give the Thunder a 106-103 lead, but missed the free throw for the three-point play.

Then with OKC down one, Chris Paul was fouled with 2.9 seconds left, and made just one of the two free throws and the game was tied at 109.

Denver’s Troy Daniels missed shot in the lane that could have won it at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Nikola Jokic scored eight of the Nuggets’ 12 points to pull away and win.

Jokic had a triple double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Denver shot 48 percent from the field to just 43 percent for OKC.

The Thunder were led by 24 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, who was one of five OKC players in double figures and one of three with at least 20 points.

Paul had 23 points and eight assists, while Danilo Gallinari had 20 points and made four of the Thunder’s 15 three-pointers.

Abdel Nader had 13 points and made three 3’s, while Luguentz Dort added 10 points.

Michael Porter, Jr. led Denver with 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Thunder fall to 41-25 overall, and are 1-1 in seeding games in Orlando.

OKC will face the Los Angeles Lakers next on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.