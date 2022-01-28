Former OKC Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a six-point deficit in overtime to beat the Thunder 113-110 on Friday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead Indiana, and another former Thunder player, Jeremy Lamb, contributed five straight points in OT to respond to the Pacers’ six-point deficit and begin Indiana’s comeback.

Lamb finished with 14 points.

The Thunder also had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leave the game early in the third quarter after rolling his right ankle.

It was diagnosed as a sprained ankle.

The game had 18 lead changes and 9 ties, and the Thunder went on a 14-0 run spanning the two halves to eventually build a 16-point lead in the third quarter.

Indiana answered with a 29-12 run spanning the third and fourth quarter to regain the lead, and it went back-and-forth after that before going to overtime tied at 100.

Lugentz Dort had 27 points to lead OKC, including back-to-back three-pointers in OT to put the Thunder up 108-102.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Josh Giddey scoring 15 points, Darius Bazley 14 points, and Ty Jerome and Gilgeous-Alexander with 10 points each.

The Thunder were just 10-for-17 from the free throw line and were outrebounded 59-43.

OKC has lost seven in a row and 12 of their last 13 games.

The Thunder fall to 14-34 on the season, and finish their three-game homestand Monday night vs. Portland at 7:00 pm.