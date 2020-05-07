Thunder Fans Ranked Among Most Passionate in All of Pro Sports

Forbes magazine listed the top ten most passionate fan bases in pro sports, and the fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder rank 8th.

Forbes said “The Thunder have reliably sold out the Chesapeake Energy Arena since 2012, even without All-Star Russell Westbrook. It helps that they are Oklahoma City’s only pro team, as does making the playoffs nine times in 11 seasons.”

The Thunder rank second among NBA teams, behind the Golden State Warriors, and OKC is highest among teams who have not won a league championship.

Here is the link to the article in Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/sites/christinasettimi/2020/05/06/americas-most-passionate-sports-fans-2020/#2f2b03832365

