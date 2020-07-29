Thunder Finish Scrimmage Sweep As They Burn Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 19-2 first quarter run to take the lead and never looked back in a 131-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

It was the third and final scrimmage game for OKC in the NBA’s re-start of the season at the campus environment in Orlando, Florida, and the Thunder finished the three games 3-0.

Seven Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Darius Bazley, who hit three of OKC’s 20 made three-pointers in 40 attempts.

Thunder got great scoring balance, with Hamido Diallo scoring 16 points, Dennis Schroder 14, and Luguentz Dort 13.

Abdel Nader added 11 points, while Mike Muscala and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 apiece.

The Thunder shot 52 percent from the field, and led by 13 points at halftime, before building the lead to 24 after three quarters.

Chris Paul did not play for rest purposes, and Nerlens Noel had to sit out after missing a test for COVID-19.

The Thunder will begin their eight “seeding” games to conclude the regular season starting on Saturday at 2:30 pm against the Utah Jazz.