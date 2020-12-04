Thunder First Half Schedule Released

The NBA on Friday released its schedule for the first half of the regular season.

The Thunder will open the season at Houston on Dec. 23, with the home opener Dec. 28 vs. Utah.

Some highlights include former Thunder coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls visit on Jan. 15, former Thunder center Steven Adams and the New Orleans Pelicans visit on New Year’s Eve, and Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets come to town on Jan. 29.

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards are not on the schedule until the second half of the season.

That second half won’t be announced until later, with the All-Star Break set for early March marking the midway point of the season.

Let the games begin.



𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐅 | 𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟏 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐑 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 🗓️



🔗 | https://t.co/qePMrYeCyQ pic.twitter.com/5P34WzITXt — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 4, 2020