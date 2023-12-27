Jalen Williams scored a career high 36 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched him with 36 more as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 129-120 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City to end a five-game homestand.

Williams was 5-for-5 from three-point range and was 13-for-17 from the field overall.

The Thunder made 14 three-pointers as a team, with eight different players making one beyond the arc.

OKC took the lead early in the first quarter and never gave it up after that, leading by as many as 17 points.

The Thunder shot 54 percent from the field and only committed four turnovers, while forcing 18 turnovers by the Knicks.

Chet Holmgren added 22 points as OKC took four out of five games in their homestand and improved to 20-9 on the season.

The Thunder play at Denver Friday night at 8:00 pm.