Thunder Get Head Coach Back, But Minnesota Wins in a Blowout

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – JANUARY 7: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 7, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed back head coach Mark Daigneault after missing five games on the COVID-19 list, but Minnesota shot 56 percent from the field and the Timberwolves beat the Thunder 135-105 on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

OKC also got Luguentz Dort back after missing two games with a sore knee and he led the Thunder with 18 points.

Minnesota took the lead for good late in the first quarter and led by as many as 41 points eventually.

De’Angelo Russell had 27 points to lead the Timberwolves and made four 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards had 24 points and six three-pointers, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points.

The Thunder committed 20 turnovers in the game and shot just 40 percent from the field.

Dort was joined in double figure scoring by four others, with Aaron Wiggins scoring 13 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12, and Josh Giddey and Tre Mann with 10 points each.

The Thunder have lost three in a row and five of their last six games.

OKC falls to 13-25 on the season.

They finish their two-game homestand by hosting Denver Sunday at 6:00 pm.