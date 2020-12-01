Thunder Get Ready for Training Camp With Fresh Faces

The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin training camp this week with a roster full of new faces after a busy last few weeks of trades and draft picks.

Several veteran players from last season will be gone, including Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Dennis Schroder, and long-time center Steven Adams.

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti met with the media on Monday to talk about the new era OKC is about to begin.

It’s a true rebuilding phase, with a lot of new players and a new head coach in Mark Daigneault.