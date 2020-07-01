Thunder Get Ready to Return

The Oklahoma City Thunder are just a week away from traveling to Orlando, Florida, for the re-start of the NBA season, and the team has been back at their practice facility for about a week as they work to get back to playing.

The Thunder made head coach Billy Donovan available to the media on Wednesday for the first time since the season was suspended on March 11.

Donovan talked about the players trying to regain the successful form that has them in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder will resume their schedule by facing Utah on August 1.