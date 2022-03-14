The Charlotte Hornets used a 22-8 run to start the third quarter and made 20 three-pointers on their way to a 134-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Charlotte shot 53 percent from the field and were 20-for-35 from three-point range.

The Thunder led by as many as 18 points early in the second quarter, using an 18-1 run in the first quarter to seemingly take control.

The Hornets responded by outscoring OKC 36-23 in the second quarter and led 65-64 at halftime.

After Charlotte’s run to start the second half, the Thunder never trailed by fewer than 11 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 32 points, his 8th 30+point game in the last 10.

Darius Bazley had 25 points, including four dunks and four three-pointers.

Three other OKC players scored in double figures.

Aleksej Pokusevski had 17 points, Tre Mann 13 and Vit Krejci 12, all on four three-pointers.

The Thunder made 16 three-pointers as a team, but had 18 turnovers to just five for the Hornets.

Charlotte had four players make at least four 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 30 points and made four three’s.

Miles Bridges had 27 points and made five from beyond the arc, while LaMelo Ball had 21 points and made five as well.

The Thunder have lost six in a row and ten straight at home.

OKC falls to 20-48 on the season, and starts a 3-game road trip Wednesday night at San Antonio at 7:30 pm.