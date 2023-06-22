The Oklahoma City Thunder added three new players on the day of the NBA Draft on Thursday.

The Thunder traded their #12 overall first round pick to the Dallas Mavericks and the Mavs sent their #10 overall pick, which was Cason Wallace of Kentucky.

Wallace is a 6-4 guard who played one season for the Wildcats after being named a McDonald’s All-American in high school in Richardson, Texas.

OKC also got veteran 3-point shooter Davis Bertans from the Mavericks.

Bertans is 30 years old and a 6-10 forward from Latvia who has played seven seasons in the NBA.

With the #50 overall pick in the second round, the Thunder selected Kansas State guard Keyontae Johnson.

Johnson was first team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season at K-State after spending his first four seasons in college at Florida.