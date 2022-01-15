Thunder Give Up 18 Point Lead, Fall to Cavs 107-102

OKC rode the momentum from their big win over Brooklyn towards a hot start against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The starters struggled early, but the bench put in work like they have all season. OKC had a 190 game streak extended as the bench scored more than 20 points combined. Ty Jerome got that going for the Thunder as he hit a deep three en route to a ten point night. The Thunder had a 32-24 lead after one.

In the second, Darius Bazley got in on the action powering home a massive slam. He had 17 off the bench along with seven rebounds.

Lu Dort hit back to back three pointers in the second to help OKC have a ten point lead at the half. Dort had 17.

OKC built their lead to as large as 18, but a 37 point third quarter by the Cavs derailed that. Darius Garland hit a tough layup and a foul. He had a game high 27 points.

Shortly following that Evan Mobley finished a big time layup in traffic en route to a 20 point performance. He also grabbed five boards.

SGA pulled the Thunder within two in the fourth after Cleveland took a lead. Shai had 21 to lead OKC.

Trailing by four with under a minute to play, Mike Muscala hit a huge triple with under 10 to play to pull the Thunder back to within one. Moose had nine.

But on the other end, Lauri Markkanen drilled a three answering right back. The Cavs picked up a 107-102 win on the second night of a back to back.

More bad news for OKC, that was the lone home game in their current seven game stretch. The Thunder play their next four on the road. They open that stretch on Monday night when they square off with the Dallas Mavericks.