The Oklahoma City Thunder made just one of their final seven shots and lost to Indiana 121-117 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night.

The game featured 11 ties and 17 lead changes, and neither team led by more than 10 points.

In the final 20 seconds, both Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed short jumpers that could have tied it, then with just two seconds left, an errant pass from Jalen Williams to Isaiah Joe resulted in an OKC turnover to clinch the Pacers win.

The Thunder were just 4-for-30 from three-point range and were outrebounded 56-45.

Overall from the field, OKC actually outshot the Pacers 48 percent to 46 percent.

SGA led the Thunder with 39 points and was 17-for-17 from the free throw line.

Four other OKC players scored in double figures, with Giddey scoring 21 points.

Jalen Williams had 14 points, with Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins both scoring 12 points.

Indiana had balanced scoring with seven in double figures, led by T.J. McConnell with 21 points.

Former Sooner star Buddy Hield had 13 points.

The Thunder fall to 38-40 on the season, but remain in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

OKC returns home Sunday to host Phoenix at 6:00 pm.