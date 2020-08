The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to take the lead in their first round NBA Playoffs series against the Houston Rockets when the two teams meet in Game 5 on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.

The Thunder trailed 2-0 in the series, but won an overtime game in Game 3 and rallied from 15 points down in Game 4 to win and tie the series 2-2.

Through the regular season, the Thunder were the best clutch team in the NBA, and they’re living up to that reputation in the playoffs.