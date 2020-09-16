Thunder Guard Chris Paul Named Second Team All-NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named second team All-NBA on Wednesday.

It’s the fourth time in his career he’s been named second team All-NBA and the ninth time overall he’s been named to one of the three All-NBA teams.

Paul received the ninth most points in voting by media members, and it’s the first time he’s made All-NBA since 2016.

Paul’s honor makes it 11 straight years the Thunder has had a player make the All-NBA teams, the longest active streak in the league.

Here is the complete list of All-NBA teams:

PositionPlayer (Team)1st Team Votes (5 Points)2nd Team Votes (3 Points)3rd Team Votes (1 Point)Total PointsCareer All-NBA Selections
ForwardGiannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)100005004 (two 1st, two 2nd)
ForwardLeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)1000050016 (13 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)
GuardJames Harden (Houston)89924747 (six 1st, one 3rd)
CenterAnthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)792004554 (four 1st)
GuardLuka Dončić (Dallas)594014161 (one 1st)
PositionPlayer (Team)1st Team Votes (5 Points)2nd Team Votes (3 Points)3rd Team Votes (1 Point)Total PointsCareer All-NBA Selections
ForwardKawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)395903724 (two 1st, two 2nd)
CenterNikola Jokić (Denver)2164143112 (one 1st, one 2nd)
GuardDamian Lillard (Portland)68282845 (one 1st, three 2nd, one 3rd)
GuardChris Paul (Oklahoma City)252331999 (four 1st, four 2nd, one 3rd)
ForwardPascal Siakam (Toronto)136551681 (one 2nd)
PositionPlayer (Team)1st Team Votes (5 Points)2nd Team Votes (3 Points)3rd Team Votes (1 Point)Total PointsCareer All-NBA Selections 
ForwardJayson Tatum (Boston)032571531 (one 3rd) 
ForwardJimmy Butler (Miami)032511473 (three 3rd) 
CenterRudy Gobert (Utah)119481103 (one 2nd, two 3rd) 
GuardBen Simmons (Philadelphia)0934611 (one 3rd) 
GuardRussell Westbrook (Houston)0929569 (two 1st, five 2nd, two 3rd)

