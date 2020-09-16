Thunder Guard Chris Paul Named Second Team All-NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named second team All-NBA on Wednesday.

It’s the fourth time in his career he’s been named second team All-NBA and the ninth time overall he’s been named to one of the three All-NBA teams.

Paul received the ninth most points in voting by media members, and it’s the first time he’s made All-NBA since 2016.

Paul’s honor makes it 11 straight years the Thunder has had a player make the All-NBA teams, the longest active streak in the league.

Here is the complete list of All-NBA teams:

Position Player (Team) 1st Team Votes (5 Points) 2nd Team Votes (3 Points) 3rd Team Votes (1 Point) Total Points Career All-NBA Selections Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) 100 0 0 500 4 (two 1st, two 2nd) Forward LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) 100 0 0 500 16 (13 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd) Guard James Harden (Houston) 89 9 2 474 7 (six 1st, one 3rd) Center Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) 79 20 0 455 4 (four 1st) Guard Luka Dončić (Dallas) 59 40 1 416 1 (one 1st)

Position Player (Team) 1st Team Votes (5 Points) 2nd Team Votes (3 Points) 3rd Team Votes (1 Point) Total Points Career All-NBA Selections Forward Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) 39 59 0 372 4 (two 1st, two 2nd) Center Nikola Jokić (Denver) 21 64 14 311 2 (one 1st, one 2nd) Guard Damian Lillard (Portland) 6 82 8 284 5 (one 1st, three 2nd, one 3rd) Guard Chris Paul (Oklahoma City) 2 52 33 199 9 (four 1st, four 2nd, one 3rd) Forward Pascal Siakam (Toronto) 1 36 55 168 1 (one 2nd)

Position Player (Team) 1st Team Votes (5 Points) 2nd Team Votes (3 Points) 3rd Team Votes (1 Point) Total Points Career All-NBA Selections Forward Jayson Tatum (Boston) 0 32 57 153 1 (one 3rd) Forward Jimmy Butler (Miami) 0 32 51 147 3 (three 3rd) Center Rudy Gobert (Utah) 1 19 48 110 3 (one 2nd, two 3rd) Guard Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) 0 9 34 61 1 (one 3rd) Guard Russell Westbrook (Houston) 0 9 29 56 9 (two 1st, five 2nd, two 3rd)