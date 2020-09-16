Thunder Guard Chris Paul Named Second Team All-NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named second team All-NBA on Wednesday.
It’s the fourth time in his career he’s been named second team All-NBA and the ninth time overall he’s been named to one of the three All-NBA teams.
Paul received the ninth most points in voting by media members, and it’s the first time he’s made All-NBA since 2016.
Paul’s honor makes it 11 straight years the Thunder has had a player make the All-NBA teams, the longest active streak in the league.
Here is the complete list of All-NBA teams:
|Position
|Player (Team)
|1st Team Votes (5 Points)
|2nd Team Votes (3 Points)
|3rd Team Votes (1 Point)
|Total Points
|Career All-NBA Selections
|Forward
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
|100
|0
|0
|500
|4 (two 1st, two 2nd)
|Forward
|LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
|100
|0
|0
|500
|16 (13 1st, two 2nd, one 3rd)
|Guard
|James Harden (Houston)
|89
|9
|2
|474
|7 (six 1st, one 3rd)
|Center
|Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
|79
|20
|0
|455
|4 (four 1st)
|Guard
|Luka Dončić (Dallas)
|59
|40
|1
|416
|1 (one 1st)
|Position
|Player (Team)
|1st Team Votes (5 Points)
|2nd Team Votes (3 Points)
|3rd Team Votes (1 Point)
|Total Points
|Career All-NBA Selections
|Forward
|Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
|39
|59
|0
|372
|4 (two 1st, two 2nd)
|Center
|Nikola Jokić (Denver)
|21
|64
|14
|311
|2 (one 1st, one 2nd)
|Guard
|Damian Lillard (Portland)
|6
|82
|8
|284
|5 (one 1st, three 2nd, one 3rd)
|Guard
|Chris Paul (Oklahoma City)
|2
|52
|33
|199
|9 (four 1st, four 2nd, one 3rd)
|Forward
|Pascal Siakam (Toronto)
|1
|36
|55
|168
|1 (one 2nd)
|Position
|Player (Team)
|1st Team Votes (5 Points)
|2nd Team Votes (3 Points)
|3rd Team Votes (1 Point)
|Total Points
|Career All-NBA Selections
|Forward
|Jayson Tatum (Boston)
|0
|32
|57
|153
|1 (one 3rd)
|Forward
|Jimmy Butler (Miami)
|0
|32
|51
|147
|3 (three 3rd)
|Center
|Rudy Gobert (Utah)
|1
|19
|48
|110
|3 (one 2nd, two 3rd)
|Guard
|Ben Simmons (Philadelphia)
|0
|9
|34
|61
|1 (one 3rd)
|Guard
|Russell Westbrook (Houston)
|0
|9
|29
|56
|9 (two 1st, five 2nd, two 3rd)