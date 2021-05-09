Thunder Handed 7th Straight Loss By Kings

OKC entered their first game of a pair with Sacramento facing a depleted Kings squad who were missing Harrison Barnes, D’Aaron Fox, and Tyreese Halliburton. Lu Dort missed the contest with a hip injury as well.

OKC got off to a decent start in this as the Thunder held an early lead thanks to a nifty finish on the inside by Theo Maledon. Moses Brown notched an early slam as well. Brown had 12 points, nine boards and three blocks. Maledon finished with 13 points.

Mo Harkless, who struggled in the first meeting last week, went crazy in the first half hitting three three pointers. It helped Sacramento to an eight point first quarter lead.

In the second, Buddy Hield got going hitting a pair of impressive three pointers, one from nearly half court. The former Sooner was one of eight Kings who finished in double figures. Hield finished with 14 points on five of 11 shooting.

Right before the half, Darius Bazley finished with a nice layup plus the foul. He led the Thunder with

But OKC could never get anything truly going and the Kings kept their foot on the gas as Richaun Holmes hit a tough and one late in the third. He had 15 as OKC fell 126-98.

The Thunder have now lost seven straight games. The same two teams go again on Tuesday as the Kings look to sweep the season series in Sacramento.