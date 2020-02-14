Thunder Head to All-Star Break With Another Road Win, Sweep of Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder tied a team record with their eighth straight road win, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a game that featured 22 lead changes, the Thunder took the lead last, going on a 9-3 run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The late run was sparked by five straight points from Danilo Gallinari, who hit a jumper and a three-pointer to get the run going.

Gallinari had 29 points to lead OKC and made three 3-pointers.

The Thunder ended the first half with a 19-7 run, and Steven Adams hit a shot from beyond the half-court line to beat the buzzer, a one-hander, followed by a shimmy dance to celebrate.

It was Adams’ first career three-pointer. He finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

OKC led by eight at halftime, 66-58, and appeared to take command in the third quaarter with a 14-0 run to built a 13-point lead at 94-81.

The Pelicans came back to to regain the lead midway through the fourth quarter, and the lead changed hands five more times before the Thunder took the lead for good.

Six Thunder players scored in double figures, with Dennis Schroder scoring 22 points off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points, and Chris Paul 14 points and 12 assists.

Mike Muscala had 10 points and was 4-for-4 from the field with two three-pointers.

The Thunder shot an even 50 percent from the field and forced 17 Pelicans turnovers.

The win completes a four-game season sweep of New Orleans.

The Thunder have won eight straight road games to tie a team record, and have won 12 of their last 13 away from home.

OKC improves to 33-22 and gets seven days off for the NBA All-Star Break.

The Thunder resume the schedule February 21 with a 7:00 tipoff at home against Denver.