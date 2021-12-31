Thunder Heat Up From Three to Beat Knicks for Largest Win of Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder tied a season high with 18 three-pointers to beat the New York Knicks 95-80 in downtown Oklahoma City Friday night for their largest win margin of the season and the fewest points they’ve allowed this year.

After falling behind 12-3 to start the game, the Thunder started to heat up from three-point range late in the first quarter, taking the lead for good late in the period on a three-pointer by Ty Jerome.

Jerome was one of nine Thunder players who made three-pointers, with Jerome and Mike Muscala both making three of them for team highs.

Jerome’s three that gave the Thunder the lead was part of a 15-1 run, and OKC led 51-49 at halftime.

The Thunder went on a 15-3 run in the third quarter to build a 14-point lead, then after the Knicks trimmed the lead to three early in the fourth quarter, OKC went on a 7-0 run to get the margin back to double digits and went on to lead by as many as 17 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points and was joined in double figure scoring by Aaron Wiggins with 13 points and Jerome with 11.

New York was just 8-for-41 from three-point range, while the Thunder committed just 10 turnovers.

OKC improves to 13-22 on the season and ends a two-game losing streak.

The Thunder played on New Year’s Eve for the 14th consecutive year, which is every season in OKC.

They improved to 11-3 in New Year’s Eve games.

OKC hosts Dallas Sunday at 6:00 pm.

