Thunder Hit Hard With Covid Health and Safety Protocols

The Thunder are dealing with a bit of a COVID outbreak. OKC head coach Mark Daigneault, rookie Josh Giddey and Derrick Favors are all in health and safety protocols and unavailable for Tuesday’s game with the Kings.

They join Darius Bazley, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann in protocols. In all OKC has seven members in the health and safety protocols.

Mike Wilks will step in for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault against the Kings. Wilks played for the Thunder in 2009, became a scout for the franchise in 2012, and has been an assistant coach the last three seasons.

Wilks will be the third coach for the Thunder this season. Dave Bliss stepped in earlier this season as Daigneault was with his family for the birth of his child.

The NBA just sent a memo to teams stating that if vaccinated players are asymptomatic, they can test out of the protocols in just six days. They can also test out if they provide two negative tests 24 hours apart.