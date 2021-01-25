Thunder Hold Off Portland for First Win on Road Trip

The Oklahoma City Thunder led most of the game, and after surrendering the lead early in the fourth quarter, responded with a 17-3 run to take charge, then held on late to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-122 on Monday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field and made 18 three-pointers, 12 of those in the first half.

OKC led by 9 at halftime and by just three after three quarters, before falling behind 95-94 on a jump shot by former Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony.

The Thunder responded with a 17-3 run to build an 11-point lead, then survived a late Blazers rally to hold on an get their first win in four games on their five-game road trip.

Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 24 points by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who added 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Mike Muscala had 23 points and made six three-pointers.

Darius Bazley had 19 points, Isaiah Roby 16 points and Hamidou Diallo 11.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points and had 10 assists, but was just 8-for-23 from the field.

Anfernee Simons also scored 26 points and made six three-pointers.

The Thunder improved to 7-9 on the season and will finish their road trip Wednesday night at Phoenix at 8:00 pm.