Thunder Keep Rolling on Road With Win at Phoenix

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s amazing January road stretch ended with another road win on Friday night, beating the Phoenix Suns 111-107 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

The game featured 21 lead changes, until OKC went on a 13-0 run late in the game to take the lead for good.

The Thunder have won seven straight road games and 11 of their last 12 games away from home.

The Thunder began their run trailing 99-92.

Dennis Schroder made a 3-pointer with 2:17 left to tie the game at 99, then Chris Paul gave OKC the lead for good with a basket with just over a minute left to make it 101-99.

The Thunder went 10-for-10 at the free throw line in the final minute to clinch the win.

Danilo Gallinari led OKC with 27 points and Schroder had 24 points.

Chris Paul had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points and Nerlens Noel had 10.

The Thunder were out-shot by the Suns from the field, 47 percent to 43 percent, and were just 7-for-31 from three-point range.

OKC compensated for the bad shooting by forcing 19 Suns turnovers.

The Thunder improve to 30-20 on the season.

They get a few days off before resuming the schedule Wednesday night, when they host Cleveland at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.