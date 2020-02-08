Thunder Keep Rolling With Home Win Over Detroit

The Oklahoma City Thunder led nearly the entire game and had five players score in double figures in a 108-101 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder took the lead for good early in the first quarter, leading by five after the first and second quarters, and stretching the lead to 10 by the end of the third quarter, then held off a late Pistons rally to win by seven.

The Thunder have won four in a row and nine of their last ten games.

Chris Paul led five OKC players in double figures with 22 points and added six rebounds and seven assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points, Danilo Gallinari 19 points with three 3-pointers and nine rebounds, Dennis Schroder had 18 points off the bench and Steven Adams had 16 points.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field but were just 5-for-23 from three-point range.

OKC held the Pistons to just 43 percent field goal shooting.

Detroit was led by former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson, who had 28 points.

Detroit did not have former Sooner star Blake Griffin, who’s out for the season after undergoing season-ending knee surgery.

The Thunder improved to 32-20 on the season and moved into sixth place alone in the Western Conference standings.

OKC continues their four-game homestand on Sunday at 2:30 when they host the Boston Celtics at Chesapeake Arena.