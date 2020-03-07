Thunder Knock Out Knicks For Another Road Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder took the lead late in the first quarter, never trailed again, and blew the game open in the second half in a 126-103 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Thunder have won 11 of their last 12 road games, and six of the last eight against the Knicks at home.

OKC led 27-20 after the first quarter, and 61-48 at halftime, then took charge with a big third quarter, opening up a 20-point lead.

Danilo Gallinari hit all three of his 3-pointers in the period and finished with a team high 22 points.

Nerlens Noel had three alley-oop slams in the period as well and had 8 points.

OKC built the lead to 34 in the fourth quarter, as Queens native Hamidou Diallo had back-to-back dunks, four of his 12 points, which matched a season high.

Chris Paul had 21 points and 12 assists, and Steven Adams had a double-double as well, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Two other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 18 points and Dennis Schroder 16.

The Thunder were outrebounded 48-38, but committed just four turnovers, and held the Knicks to 4-for-24 from three-point range.

Before the game, first responders from the 1995 Murrah Building bombing and the 9-11 attacks were honored, and the two teams exchanged signed jerseys, with former Thunder forward Nick Collison representing OKC and former Oklahoma State and Knicks standout John Starks representing the Knicks.

Oklahoma City improves to 39-24 on the season, and finishes their three-game road trip when they visit Boston Sunday to play the Celtics at 5:00 at TD Garden.

(photo courtesy @okcthunder)