Thunder Lead Most of Game, But Warriors Rally to Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a fast start and led by as many as 15 points, but couldn’t hold the lead and lost to the Golden State Warriors 106-98 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Warriors went on a 21-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarter to take the lead for good, on their way to a fourth win in as many games this season.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a game-high 30 points with four of OKC’s 12 three-pointers.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl started and had 12 points, and the only other OKC player in double figures was Luguentz Dort with 11 points.

The Thunder led 46-31 in the second quarter and were up 59-48 at halftime.

The Warriors shot 47 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 21 and Damion Lee 20.

The Thunder fall to 0-4 on the season.

OKC hosts the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.