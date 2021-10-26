Thunder Lead Most of Game, But Warriors Rally to Win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OCTOBER 26: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket around Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors on October 26, 2021 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder got off to a fast start and led by as many as 15 points, but couldn’t hold the lead and lost to the Golden State Warriors 106-98 on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

The Warriors went on a 21-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarter to take the lead for good, on their way to a fourth win in as many games this season.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had a game-high 30 points with four of OKC’s 12 three-pointers.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl started and had 12 points, and the only other OKC player in double figures was Luguentz Dort with 11 points.

The Thunder led 46-31 in the second quarter and were up 59-48 at halftime.

The Warriors shot 47 percent from the field and made 14 three-pointers.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 23 points, Andrew Wiggins had 21 and Damion Lee 20.

The Thunder fall to 0-4 on the season.

OKC hosts the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Oklahoma High School Scores

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter