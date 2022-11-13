The Oklahoma City Thunder scored the second most points in team history in a regulation game, beating the New York Knicks 145-135 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 37 points, and Josh Giddey had his second straight triple-double in two appearances at the Garden.

Giddey had 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

One of the teams scored at least 43 points in each of the first three quarters.

The Thunder trailed 48-36 after the first quarter, then took the lead in the second quarter and never gave it up.

OKC led 79-73 at halftime, tying the second most points in team history in a half.

The Thunder built the lead to 19 points late in the third quarter.

OKC shot 63 percent from the field and made 17 three-pointers.

All five Thunder starters scored in double figures, with Luguentz Dort joining Giddey with 24 points, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 17 points, and Aleksej Pokusevski 12.

The Thunder scored 43 points each in the middle two quarters.

The Thunder improved to 11-3 all-time at Madison Square Garden.

OKC won their second game in a row after a four-game losing streak to improve to 6-7.

The Thunder continue their four-game road trip at Boston Monday night at 6:30 pm.