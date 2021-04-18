Thunder Lose 10th in a Row as Raptors Win in Tampa

In a game that featured 24 lead changes, the Toronto Raptors went on an 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take the lead for good and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa this season due to issues with COVID-19 and being in Canada, and they handed OKC their 10th straight loss.

The Thunder outshot the Raptors 45 percent to 39 percent from the field, but Toronto hit 17 three-pointers to OKC’s 14, and the Thunder once again had turnover problems with 21.

The Thunder led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter and were up seven points at halftime, before the Raptors regained the lead by the end of the third quarter, 81-80.

Chris Boucher hit two big three-pointers to help seal the Toronto win, breaking a 102-102 tie, then clinching the win with a three-pointer with 11 seconds left to give the Raptors a 110-104 lead.

Boucher led Toronto with 31 points and hit six three-pointers.

Luguentz Dort led OKC with 29 points, and became the seventh Thunder player to score at least 20 points in a quarter with 21 coming in the first quarter.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 16, Kenrich Williams 12 and Isaiah Roby 11.

Aleksej Pokusevski had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 blocks, becoming the first rookie since LeBron James to have 5 in each of those categories in a single game.

The Thunder fall to 20-37 on the season, and continue their road trip Monday night when they visit Washington at 7:00 pm.