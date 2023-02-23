The Oklahoma City Thunder never trailed in the second half, but couldn’t hold on late in overtime and lost to Utah 120-119 on Thursday night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a bank shot in the lane as time expired that wouuld have won the game.

SGA’s miss followed three made free throws by Lauri Markkanen, who was fouled shooting a 3-point attempt by Luguentz Dort with 4 seconds left in overtime.

Markkanen finished with 43 points, while SGA had 39 points.

The Thunder went on a 9-0 run to end the first half and led 55-46 at halftime.

OKC didn’t trail in the second half, and got eight straight points from Kenrich Williams, including a pair of three-pointers in the final four minutes.

Williams had 16 points.

The Jazz got four straight points from Markkanen, and Walker Kessler tipped in a missed shot with four seconds left to tie the game at 106 and force overtime.

In OT, the Thunder didn’t trail until Markkanen’s free throws gave Utah their first lead since the second quarter.

Josh Giddey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, while both Jaylin Williams and Dort had 11 points each, with Dort adding 11 rebounds.

The Thunder forced 21 Jazz turnovers, but were just 8-for-37 from three-point range.

OKC falls to 28-30 on the season.

The game was the first of four games this season vs. Utah, and OKC plays the first of four against Phoenix when they visit the Suns Friday night at 8:00 pm.

By Brian Brinkley