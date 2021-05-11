Thunder Lose Eighth in a Row After Poor 3rd Quarter at Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder 41-18 in the third quarter, turning a 14-point deficit into a 28-point lead and going to beat the Thunder 122-106 on Tuesday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The Thunder have lost eight in a row and 22 of their last 23 games.

OKC shot 62 percent in the first half, and led 65-62 at halftime, but were overwhelmed by the Kings’ third quarter and never recovered.

Sacramento shot 51 percent from the field and made 19 three-pointers for the game.

Former Sooner Buddy Hield had 21 points and made five three-pointers for the Kings.

Kenrich Williams led OKC with 20 points and hit four three-pointers.

Five other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 18 points and Svi Mykhailiuk 14 points.

Aleksej Pokusevski, Moses Brown, and Tony Bradley all scored 10 points each.

The Thunder were playing without both Luguentz Dort and Theo Maledon.

The Thunder fall to 21-49 on the season, and finish their final road trip with an 0-4 record.

OKC closes the season with two home games, hosting Utah Friday at 7:00 pm, then the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.