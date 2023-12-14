Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 43 points, but the Sacramento Kings held off the Oklahoma City Thunder to win 128-123 on Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

It was the Kings’ eighth straight win over OKC, shooting 51 percent from the field for the game and making 18 three-pointers.

De’Aaron Fox nearly matched SGA with 41 points, and former Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

There were nine ties and 12 lead changes, with the Kings taking the lead for good on a Sabonis putback dunk midway through the third quarter.

Sacramento built the lead to 14 less than four minutes into the fourth quarter before the Thuner whittled away at the margin and made it close down the stretch.

SGA added 9 assists and 6 rebounds to his point total and was 16-for-18 at the free throw line.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Josh Giddey had 18 points and 8 rebounds, Luguentz Dort scored 17 points and Chet Holmgren had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thunder shot just 43 percent from the field and were under 30 percent from three-point range.

OKC falls to 15-8 on the season.

The Thunder finish their two-game road trip at Denver on Saturday night at 8:00.