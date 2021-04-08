Thunder Lose Fifth in a Row as Cavs Roll in Second Half

The Cleveland Cavaliers started the second half on an 11-0 run, and outscored the Oklahoma City Thunder by 23 in the second half to beat the Thunder 129-102 on Thursday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The Cavs shot 51 percent from the field and forced 15 Thunder turnover, eventually building their lead to 29 in the second half.

Cleveland outscored OKC 28-14 in the third quarter.

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 27 points, and former Baylor standout Taurean Prince had 22 points.

The Thunder had seven players score in double figures, led by a career high 23 points from Ty Jerome, who made five three-pointers.

Theo Maledon had 14 points, while Moses Brown had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Kenrich Williams and Jaylen Hoard had 12 points each, while Svi Mykhailiuk and Aleksej Pokusevski scored 10 points apiece.

Each team made 13 three-pointers, but the Cavs attempted and made 11 more free throws than OKC.

The Thunder have lost five straight games for the first time since 2014, and eight of their last nine. OKC falls to 20-32 on the season.

The Thunder finish their four-game homestand Saturday night at 8:00 pm when they host Philadelphia.