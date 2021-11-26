Thunder Lose Fifth Straight As Wizards Win in OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a long desperation 3-point attempt by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rim out at the buzzer and lost to the Washington Wizards 101-99 on Friday night in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder lost their fifth straight game and seventh in their last eight games.

Bradley Beal sparked the Wizards late, making three baskets in a minute and a half stretch late and had 20 points for Washington.

Neither team led by more than 10 points in the game, with the Wizards up 56-54 at halftime.

Luguentz Dort led OKC with 21 points, and was one of five Thunder players in double figure scoring.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams had 11 points each, and Williams had to leave game after turning an ankle.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 10 points.

The Thunder fall to 6-12 on the season and will visit Houston on Monday night at 7:00 pm.

