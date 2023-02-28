The Oklahoma City Thunder never led after a 2-0 start to the game and despite a big second half rally, fell short in a 123-117 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in downtown Oklahoma City.

It’s OKC’s fourth straight loss and completes a three-game season sweep by Sacramento over the Thunder.

The Thunder trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, then went on a 20-to-4 run and eventually tied the game at 98 with just under 9 minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The Kings responded with a 12-2 run to put the game away.

The Kings outshot the Thunder 52 percent to 44 percent from the field, and outrebounded OKC 51-42, while overcoming 19 turnovers.

The Thunder had six players score in double figures, with four of them coming off the bench.

Jalen Williams had 27 points to lead OKC.

Dario Saric had 21 points, the most he’s had since joining the Thunder.

Kenrich Williams and Luguentz Dort had 11 points each, while Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins had 10 points each.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 29 points, while former Thunder forward Damontas Sabonis had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Kevin Huerter had 20 points.

The Thunder were once again playing without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed the game due to health and safety protocols and an abdominal strain.

OKC falls to 28-33 on the season.

Their six game-homestand continues Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 pm.