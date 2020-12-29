Thunder Lose Home Opener to Jazz

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a runner at the buzzer that would have won the game, as the Oklahoma City Thunder lost their home opener to the Utah Jazz, 110-109 on Monday night at Chesapeake Arena.

The game featured 13 lead changes and eight ties, and the Jazz went on an 11-0 fourth quarter run that turned out to be the difference.

Donovan Mitchell scored on a running bank shot with seven seconds to play to give the Jazz a one-point lead.

Mitchell got hot in the fourth quarter after a slow start shooting, and finished with 20 points, matching Mike Conley’s total. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Utah with 23 points and made five three-pointers.

The Thunder led by two after the first quarter, by three at halftime, and by three after the third quarter, but the fourth quarter surge by Utah clinched the Jazz win.

OKC made 15 three-pointers and shot 47 percent from the field, but Utah made 50 percent overall from the field and outrebounded the Thunder 43-37.

The Thunder were led by a career high 26 points from Luguentz Dort, making 9 of 11 from the field and hitting five three-pointers.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points, and two other Thunder players scored in double figures with George Hill scoring 14 and Al Horford 11.

The Thunder fall to 1-1 on the season and will play the second game of a back-to-back when they host Orlando Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.