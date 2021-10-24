Thunder Lose Home Opener to Philadelphia

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – OCTOBER 24: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 24, 2021 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder never led, fell behind by 18 points, made it close late, but fell short to the Philadelphia 76ers, and lost 115-103 on Sunday night in OKC’s home opener.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points and had 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

The 76ers made 17 three-pointers, with seven of them by Seth Curry, including six in the first quarter alone, then his final one coming in the fourth quarter to give Philly a 113-102 lead and clinch the win.

Philadelphia scored the first six points of the game and led 36-26 after one quarter.

The 76ers built the lead to 18 early in the fourth quarter before OKC made a late rally to cut the deficit to eight points.

Curry had 28 points to lead all five Sixers starters in double figures.

Joel Embiid had 22 points and 9 rebounds.

Josh Giddey had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Luguentz Dort added 13 points.

The Thunder fell to 0-3 on the season.

OKC hosts Golden State Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.