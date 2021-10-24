Thunder Lose Home Opener to Philadelphia

The Oklahoma City Thunder never led, fell behind by 18 points, made it close late, but fell short to the Philadelphia 76ers, and lost 115-103 on Sunday night in OKC’s home opener.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points and had 6 rebounds and 8 assists.

The 76ers made 17 three-pointers, with seven of them by Seth Curry, including six in the first quarter alone, then his final one coming in the fourth quarter to give Philly a 113-102 lead and clinch the win.

Philadelphia scored the first six points of the game and led 36-26 after one quarter.

The 76ers built the lead to 18 early in the fourth quarter before OKC made a late rally to cut the deficit to eight points.

Curry had 28 points to lead all five Sixers starters in double figures.

Joel Embiid had 22 points and 9 rebounds.

Josh Giddey had 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Luguentz Dort added 13 points.

The Thunder fell to 0-3 on the season.

OKC hosts Golden State Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.

