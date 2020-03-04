Thunder Lose Second Straight as Clippers Cruise in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Clippers took control early against the Oklahoma City Thunder and beat OKC 109-94 at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

The Clippers went on an 11-2 first quarter run to take the lead for good and built the lead to 13 in the first quarter.

L.A. led by 12 at halftime and built the lead past 20 in the second half, and the Thunder never seriously threatened after that.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points and former Thunder star Paul George had 16 points with three 3-pointers to lead the way for L.A.

The Thunder shot just 42 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.

Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 24 points, and was joined in double figures by three other OKC players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari had 15 points each and Chris Paul 14 points and 7 assists.

Two other former Thunder players contributed to the Clippers' win, with Reggie Jackson scoring 7 points and Patrick Patterson three points.

The Thunder drop to 37-24 on the season.

OKC begins a three-game road trip at Detroit on Wednesday, with a 6:00 tipoff at Little Caesars Arena.