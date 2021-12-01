Thunder Lose Seventh Straight as Rockets Win in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – DECEMBER 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket during the game against the Houston Rockets on December 1, 2021 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder led most of the game, but the Houston Rockets went on a fourth quarter run to take the lead and went on to beat OKC 114-110 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points to lead the Thunder, but was just 1-for-8 from three-point range, and missed a key jumper with 15 seconds left that could have cut the Houston lead to one.

The Rockets made 15 three-pointers, while the Thunder were just 8-for-32 from beyond the arc.

Jae’Sean Tate led Houston with 32 points.

SGA was joined in double figures by four of his teammates.

Luguentz Dort had 19 points and four three-pointers, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 12 points, while both Tre Mann and Ty Jerome had 11 points each.

Mann got the start due to Josh Giddey being out with an illness.

The Thunder have lost seven straight games, and completed their season series against Houston by going 1-3 against the Rockets.

OKC drops to 6-15 on the season.

The Thunder visit Memphis Thursday night at 7:00 pm.