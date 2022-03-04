The Oklahoma City Thunder gave up a season high 77 points in the first half and lost 138-101 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, suffering their sixth straight loss at home.

The Thunder led 34-32 after the first quarter, but Minnesota took charge in the second quarter and slowly built the lead, leading 77-60 at halftime and the final margin was their biggest lead of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 33 points, with three other Thunder players in double figures.

Isaiah Roby had 21 points, Tre Mann 15 and Aleksej Pokusevski 12.

Minnesota shot 54 percent from the field and made 22 three-pointers, and the Thunder turned the ball over 23 times.

The Thunder fall to 20-43 on the season and continue their three-game homestand Sunday when they host Utah at 6:00 pm.