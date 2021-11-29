Thunder Lose Sixth in a Row in First of Back-to-Back vs. Rockets

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 29: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives around Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on November 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell behind early and were playing a futile game of catch-up against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, eventually losing 102-89 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Thunder shot just 36 percent from the field and were 7-of-43 from three-point range, while the Rockets made 15 three-pointers and outrebounded OKC 60-45.

The Thunder lost the lead midway through the second half and never got it back after that.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points to lead the Thunder, with only two other OKC players in double figures, as Tre Mann and Isaiah Roby both scoring 17 points.

Christian Wood led Houston with 24 points.

The Thunder have lost six in a row and eight of their last nine games, falling to 6-14 on the season.

OKC hosts the Rockets on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.