Thunder Lose Sixth in a Row in First of Back-to-Back vs. Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell behind early and were playing a futile game of catch-up against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, eventually losing 102-89 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
The Thunder shot just 36 percent from the field and were 7-of-43 from three-point range, while the Rockets made 15 three-pointers and outrebounded OKC 60-45.
The Thunder lost the lead midway through the second half and never got it back after that.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points to lead the Thunder, with only two other OKC players in double figures, as Tre Mann and Isaiah Roby both scoring 17 points.
Christian Wood led Houston with 24 points.
The Thunder have lost six in a row and eight of their last nine games, falling to 6-14 on the season.
OKC hosts the Rockets on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm.