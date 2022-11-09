The Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game that featured 18 ties and 15 lead changes to win 136-132 in double overtime in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

The Thunder appeared to have won the game in the first overtime when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a three-pointer with six-tenths of a second left to give OKC a one-point lead 126-125.

On the Bucks’ ensuing possession, Luguentz Dort fouled Brook Lopez on a lob alley-oop attempt with two-tenths of a second to play.

Lopez made one of two free throws to tie the game at 126 and force the second overtime.

Lopez gave the Bucks the lead for good in the second OT with a putback with just over two minutes left to make it 130-128.

Lopez had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee, who were led by Jevon Carter’s 36 points.

SGA led the Thunder with 39 points.

Josh Giddey had 18 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Tre Mann scoring 21 points and making five three-pointers.

Aleksej Pokusevski had 17 points and 10 rebounds, with Dort adding 12 points.

Each team made 50 field goals, with the Thunder making 18 three-pointers and the Bucks 17.

Rebounds were even at 55 each.

The Thunder have lost four in a row and dropped to 4-7 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game homestand Friday night when they host Toronto at 7:00 pm.