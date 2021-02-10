Thunder Lose to Lakers in Overtime…Again

For the second time in three days, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime, falling 114-113 on Wednesday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Thunder led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter, but the Lakers chipped away at the lead and LeBron James hit a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to tie the game at 105 and force overtime.

James had 25 points to lead the Lakers and added 6 rebounds and 7 assists.

In OT, Wesley Matthews hit a three-pointer for the Lakers to break a 111-111 tie.

Luguentz Dort scored on a layup with 30 seconds left to cut the Lakers’ lead to 114-113.

On the ensuing possession, James airballed a three-point attempt and the Thunder had a chance to win it with four seconds left.

James deflected the inbounds pass, and saved it to the Thunder, but Kenrich Williams missed a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer.

Both teams shot 47 percent from the field, and the Thunder had four players score in double figures.

Al Horford led OKC with 25 points, and had 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Williams scored a career high 24 points, while Dort had 17 points and Hamidou Diallo had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Thunder were playing with the minimum eight available players, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out with a sprained knee.

The Lakers played without Anthony Davis for the second game in a row.

The Thunder fall to 10-14 on the season and will finish their three-game road trip at Denver on Friday night at 8:00 pm.