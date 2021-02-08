Thunder Lose to Lakers in Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder made just one basket in overtime and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 119-112 on Monday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Thunder forced overtime when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled on a three-point attempt with 1.2 seconds left and made three free throws to tie the game at 110.

In overtime, the Lakers scored the first seven points and OKC could only manage a runner from Hamidou Diallo for their only points in OT.

The Thunder closed the third quarter with a 16-2 run to take an eight-point lead to the final quarter.

The Lakers slowly chipped away and tied the game at 107 with 1:13 to play on a layup by LeBron James, who had a triple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists.

James missed a three-pointer at the buzzer in regulation that would have won the game.

The Thunder were led by Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Four other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Darius Bazley scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Diallo had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Al Horford and Justin Jackson added 14 points each.

The Lakers outshot OKC 46 percent to 39 percent from the field and shot 10 more free throws, making 22 of 29 at the line.

OKC was playing with the minimum eight available players, with Theo Maledon out due to COVID-19 protocols, and Mike Muscala, Isaiah Roby, and George Hill all out with injuries.

The Thunder fall to 10-13 on the season and will play the Lakers again on Wednesday night at 9:00 pm central time.