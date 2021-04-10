Thunder Lose to Sixers for Sixth Loss in a Row

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their sixth straight game, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 117-93 on Saturday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

The 76ers never trailed and led by 12 after one quarter and by 13 at halftime, extending the lead in the second half.

The Thunder outshot the Sixers 50 percent to 47 percent, but committed 22 turnovers.

Former Kansas star Joel Embiid led Philly with 27 points and 9 rebounds.

The Thunder welcomed back Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort to the starting lineup after missing 16 and 7 games, respectively.

Bazley led OKC with 17 points and Dort had 15 points.

Former 76er Tony Bradley had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder.

Ty Jerome was the only other Thunder player in double figures with 12 points.

OKC has lost six in a row for the first time since 2014.

They finished their homestand to fall to 20-33 on the season.

The Thunder visit Utah Tuesday night at 8:00 pm.