Thunder Losing Streak Reaches Five with Loss at Washington

In a game with 16 lead changes and 15 ties, the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t answer a late Washington basket and lost to the Wizards 122-118 on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Thunder have lost five in a row and seven of their last eight games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 32 points and got a layup with just under a minute to play to tie the game at 118.

Washington answered when Kentavious Caldwell-Pope banked in a pointer with 30 seconds to play give the Wizards a 121-118 lead.

OKC tried to respond, but Luguentz Dort airballed a 3-pointer.

Washington added a free throw from Kyle Kuzma, who led the Wizards with 29 points, to win 122-118.

Both teams made 11 three-pointers, but the Wizards outshot OKC from the field, 54 percent to 48 percent.

Four other Thunder players joined SGA in double figures, with Dort scoring 17 points.

Darius Bazley scored 14 points, Ty Jerome 12, and Tre Mann 11.

The Thunder fall to 13-27 on the season.

OKC finishes their two-game road trip at Brooklyn Thursday night at 7:30 pm.