Thunder Losing Streak Reaches Nine With Loss to Utah

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their ninth straight game on Friday night, falling to the Utah Jazz 109-93 at Chesapeake Arena.

Both teams shot 43 percent from the field, but OKC never led in the game and trailed by as many as 29 points as they lost for the 23rd time in their last 24 games.

The Thunder shot just 6-for-19 from three-point range and 15 turnovers.

Svi Mykhailiuk led the Thunder with 19 points, and Gabriel Deck and Theo Maledon added 18 points each.

For Deck it was his career high in his young NBA career.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 22 points.

Utah made 13-for-39 from beyond the arc.

The Thunder fell to 21-50 on the season and close the season Sunday night at 8:00 pm when they host the L.A. Clippers.