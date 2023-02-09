Multiple reports on Thursday indicated the Oklahoma City Thunder have made a pair of trades on the day of the NBA trade deadline.

The Thunder have reportedly traded Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns, in exchange for forward Dario Saric and a second round draft pick.

They also reportedly dealt Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics, in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second round picks.

Jackson is reportedly going to be waived by the Thunder.

Saric is a 6-10 forward from Croatia who is 28 years old.

He’s played six seasons in the NBA and missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

Saric has averaged over 11 points and nearly 6 rebounds a game for his career.